Q4 2018 Eastern Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 19, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to The Eastern Company's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, for opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Chris Moulton, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations for Eastern. Please go ahead, Chris.



Christopher Moulton - The Eastern Company - Head of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Speaking first today will be Eastern's President and CEO, Gus Vlak; and CFO, John Sullivan. And as mentioned, after that, we'll open the call to questions from participants.



Please note that some of the information you'll hear today during our discussion will consist of forward-looking statements about the company's future financial performance and business prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and expense, taxes and business outlook.



These forward-looking