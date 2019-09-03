Sep 03, 2019 / 08:30PM GMT

At this time, it's my pleasure to turn the floor over to Mr. Chris Moulton, Head of Corporate Development and Investor Relations for The Eastern Company. Sir, the floor is yours.



Christopher Moulton - The Eastern Company - Head of Corporate Development & IR



Thank you. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us this afternoon for Eastern's conference call to discuss our acquisition of Big 3 Precision, which we announced this morning. Speaking on today's call will be Eastern's President and CEO, Gus Vlak. After which, we'll open the call for questions. Our CFO, John Sullivan, is also with us today and will be available to answer questions.



On today's call, we've prepared a presentation, which accompanies our prepared remarks. To access the presentation, please go to our website at