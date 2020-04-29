Eastern Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 29, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to the Eastern Company's 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.



(Operator Instructions)



Please note this meeting is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the meeting over to your host, James Mitarotonda, Chairman of Eastern Company. Mr. Mitarotonda. Please go ahead.



James Anthony Mitarotonda - The Eastern Company - Independent Chairman



Thank you very much. Good morning. And welcome to the 162nd Annual Meeting of the shareholders of the Eastern Company. It is also the first virtual annual meeting of the company. I'm James Mitarotonda, I'm Chairman of the Board of the Eastern Company, and I will act as the Chairman of today's meeting.



Clearly, we are holding this meeting in a novel manner at an unusual time in the history of our country, and Eastern. We're glad that you have joined us for this webcast and look forward to hearing from you this morning.



At this time, I am calling this meeting to order. I would like to introduce Gus Vlak, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Eastern Compan