Q4 2021 Eastern Co Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 18, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to The Eastern Company's Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Chris Moulton, Head of Corporate Development. Sir, the floor is yours.



Christopher Moulton - The Eastern Company - Head of Corporate Development & IR



Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Speaking today will be Eastern's President and CEO, Gus Vlak; and our CFO, John Sullivan. After that, we'll open the call for questions.



Please note that some of the information you'll hear during our discussion today will consist of forward-looking statements about the company's future financial performance and business prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding revenue, gross margin, operating expenses, other income and expense, taxes and business outlook. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or trends to differ significantly from those projected in these forward-loo