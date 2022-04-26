Eastern Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning. Welcome to The Eastern Company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Please note, this meeting is being recorded.



I will now turn the meeting over to your host, James Mitarotonda, Chairman of The Eastern Company. Mr. Mitarotonda, please go ahead.



James Anthony Mitarotonda - The Eastern Company - Independent Chairman



Thank you. Thank you very much. Good morning, and welcome to the 164th Annual Meeting of Shareholders of The Eastern Company. I'm James Mitarotonda. I'm the Chairman of the Board of The Eastern Company, and I will act as the Chairman of today's meeting.



We're delighted that you have joined us for this webcast and look forward to hearing from you this morning. At this time, I am calling this meeting to order.



I would like to introduce Gus Vlak, the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Eastern Company. Mr. Vlak is also on the Board of Directors. The Eastern Company's Board members are in attendance remotely. They are Mr. Fredrick DiSanto, Mr. John Everets, Mr. Charles Henry and