Eastern Co Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 25, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to The Eastern Company Virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded.



I will now turn the conference over to your host, James Mitarotonda, Chairman of the Board. Mr. Mitarotonda, please go ahead.



James Anthony Mitarotonda - The Eastern Company - Independent Chairman



Good morning. Thank you. Welcome, everyone, to the 165th Annual Meeting of Shareholders of the company. I'm Jim Mitarotonda. I'm the Chairman Board of Directors of The Eastern Company, and I will act as the Chairman of today's meeting. We are glad that you have joined us for this webcast and look forward to hearing from you this morning. At this time, I am calling this meeting to order.



I would like to introduce Mark Hernandez, the President and Chief Executive Officer of The Eastern Company. Mr. Hernandez is also on the Board of Directors. The Eastern Company's Board members are in attendance remotely. They are Frederick DiSanto, Charles Henry, Michael Mardy, Peggy Scott and John Everets is her