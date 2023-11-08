Q3 2023 Eastern Company Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT
Operator
Greetings and welcome to The Eastern Company's third quarter of fiscal year 2023 earnings call.
(Operator Instructions) Please note, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Ernie Hawkins, Corporate Controller at The Eastern Company. You may begin.
Ernie Hawkins - The Eastern Company - Corporate Controller
Good morning, and thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for a review of Eastern's results for the third quarter of 2023. With me on the call are Eastern's President and CEO, Mark Hernandez; and Eastern's CFO, Nicholas Vlahos.
We issued an earnings press release yesterday after the market closed. If anyone has not yet seen the release, please visit the investors section of the company's website, www.easterncompany.com where you will find the release under financial news.
Please note that some of the information you'll hear during today's call will consist of forward-looking statements about the company's futur
