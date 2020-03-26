Mar 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the ENGlobal 2019 year-end financial results conference call. Your host for this morning are Chief Executive Officer, Bill Coskey; and Chief Financial Officer, Mark Hess. At the request of ENGlobal, today's call is being recorded and will be available for replay on the Investor Relations section of the company's corporate website, englobal.com. (Operator Instructions) At this point, I would like to turn the call over to Jimmy Caplan, Investor Relations Director with Market Makers.
Jimmy Caplan - Market Makers - IR
Thank you, operator. And thanks, everyone, for joining us on this call. Before we begin, I'd like to read you our forward-looking statements provision. During today's conference call company representatives may make forward-looking statements. Any statements made in this presentation about future operating results or other future events are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
Please note that actual results achieved by the company may d
Q4 2019 ENGlobal Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...