Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript
E D I T E D V E R S I O N
ENSC.OQ - Ensysce Biosciences Inc
Ensysce Biosciences Inc Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting
Jan 26, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Bob Gower
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. - Chairman of the Board
* David Humphrey
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. - CFO, Corporate Secretary, & Treasurer
* Lynn Kirkpatrick
Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. - CEO & President
=====================
Questions and Answers
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Bob Gower, Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. - Chairman of the Board [1]
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We'll now open the floor to questions from stockholders.
Lynn will field your questions to the company's leadership team and independent auditor. And as a reminder, you are able to ask questions using the ask-a-question box on the left side of your screen. Please note that the rules of conduct apply to th