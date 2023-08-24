Ensysce Biosciences Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Greetings. Welcome to the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. (Operator Instructions) Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to your host, Dr. Bob Gower, Chairman of the Board. Please go ahead.



Bob Gower - Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. - Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And thank you for joining the Ensysce Biosciences 2023 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Bob Gower. And I've had the pleasure of being the Chairman of the Board since 2008. We've continued the virtual format for our annual meeting to provide a consistent experience to all stockholders regardless of your location.



I'm pleased to be presiding over the meeting today. Also joining us today virtually are the members of our Board of Directors. And it is my pleasure to introduce each of them now. Curtis Rosebraugh, Curtis joined the Board in 2021. Curtis serves on our Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee. Bob Gower, I joined the Board in 2008. And I'm a member of our Nominating and Co