Q1 2019 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - Executive VP & Secretary



Thank you, Rashae. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Here with me today, I have: Christopher Christensen, our President and CEO; Suzanne Snapper, our CFO; Barry Port, our COO; and Danny Walker, the CEO of The Pennant Group, which we'll be discussing in more detail later in the call, and all will be available to answer your questions.



As always, before I begin, I have just a few housekeeping matters. We filed our earnings press release and 10-Q yesterday. This announcement is available on the Investor Relations section of our website at www.ensigngroup.net. A replay of this call will