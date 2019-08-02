Q2 2019 Ensign Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Chad A. Keetch - The Ensign Group, Inc. - CIO, Executive VP & Secretary



Thank you, operator. Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Here with me today, I have Barry Port, our newly appointed CEO; Suzanne Snapper, our CFO; and Danny Walker, CEO of The Pennant Group Inc., which we'll be discussing later in this call.



We filed our earnings press release and 10-Q yesterday.


