Jan 12, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT
Eric William Joseph - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst
Okay. Good morning. Thanks, everyone, for joining us for the annual JPMorgan Health Care Conference. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst. And our next presenting company this morning is Enanta Pharmaceuticals.
And it's my pleasure to welcome and introduce CEO, Jay Luly, to tell us a little bit about the company. Just a programming note before I hand it over for the presentation. There will be a Q&A after the presentation. Please do feel free to submit questions by clicking the Ask a Question button, and we'll ask on your behalf.
So with that, Jay, thanks, again, for sharing some of your time with us this morning.
Jay R. Luly - Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Well, thank you, and thank you for hosting this virtual meeting. I guess I'm driving the slides, and everybody is driving the slides at their end. So I want to remind you that I'll be making some forward-looking statements today. For a summary of the risks associat
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 12, 2021 / 01:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...