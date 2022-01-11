Jan 11, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
Eric William Joseph - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - VP & Senior Analyst
Good afternoon, and thanks again for joining the 40th Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst with the firm. Our next presenting company is Enanta Pharmaceuticals. And it's my pleasure to welcome the company's CEO, Jay Luly, to talk to us a little bit about the company.
There is a Q&A session after the presentation. I think everybody knows how to use it at this point. So with that, Jay, thanks again for sharing some of your time with us this afternoon. Take it away.
Jay R. Luly - Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Well, thanks a lot, Eric, and thanks for the opportunity to present today. I want to remind people that I'll be making some forward-looking statements today. And for a summary of the risks associated with these statements, please see our filings on sec.gov and on our website.
For those of you who are less familiar with Enanta, we are a small molecule virology drug discovery and
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference (Virtual) Transcript
Jan 11, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...