Jun 16, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



Thank you for joining us again for the JMP Securities Life Science Conference. Next company we have is Enanta Pharmaceuticals, and we have Jay Luly, the CEO of Enanta. So thanks for joining us, Jay.



Questions and Answers:

I'm going to jump right in on the programs. You guys are focused on small molecules, antivirals. So let's start talking about COVID, your lead program there, EDP-235. We're expecting Phase 1, first-in-human Phase 1 results next month. Maybe just walk us through what we can expect there. We kind of expected the results this month, and they've moved to next month. So maybe you can describe why their timeline shifted a little bit.- Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorSure. So thanks for the opportunity to chat today. Before I begin, I want to remind you I'll be making some forward-looking statements, and for a summary of the risks associated with these statements, please see our filings on sec.gov and on our website.Yes.