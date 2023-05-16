May 16, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities - Analyst



Thank you for joining us again, here for the JMP Securities Life Science Conference. My name is Roy Buchanan. I'm one of the biotech equity analysts, and we're happy to have with us Enanta Pharmaceuticals. We have Jay Luly, President and CEO; and Tara Kieffer, she is Senior Vice President of New Product Strategy and Development with us here today.



So Jay and Tara, thank you for joining us, really excited to have you here. Very exciting time at Enanta. You just had the Phase 2 readout for, what I view as your lead candidate EDP-235 for treating coronavirus. Pretty broad pipeline otherwise, couple of candidates in RSV, et cetera. Maybe just give us thirty seconds on what Enanta does, and where you guys came from?



Jay Luly - Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, Director & CEO



Sure. That's a --



Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities - Analyst



30 seconds --



Jay Luly - Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - President, Director & CEO



30