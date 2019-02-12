Feb 12, 2019 / 09:20PM GMT

Toshiya Hari - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MD



We'd like to get started. I'm Toshiya Hari. I cover the semiconductor and semiconductor capital equipment space at Goldman Sachs. Very pleased to have Bertrand Loy, Chief Executive Officer from Entegris with us today. Bertrand, thank you for your time.



Bertrand Loy - Entegris, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, Toshiya.



Questions and Answers:

- Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - MDI wanted to start off by asking you to review 2018 for us. It was another strong year for the company. You grew revenue north of 15% and EPS north of 30%. Reflecting on the year, what were some of the major accomplishments for the company? And in hindsight, what are some of the things that you, perhaps, could have done a little bit better, if at all, possible?- Entegris, Inc. - CEO, President & DirectorYes. First, thank you, Toshiya, for the opportunity to attend your confe