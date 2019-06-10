Jun 10, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Unidentified Analyst -



Good morning. Welcome to day 1 first live here of the CSI -- Stifel Cross Sector Insight's second annual conference here in Boston. Really great today to have Entegris and the CEO, Bertrand Loy, here from the company with us this morning. I'm going to first let Bertrand sort of walk us through maybe 5 to 10 minutes sort of quick introductory overview for those in audience who are not familiar with the company, and then we'll get in with a sort of a fireside chat part of the format. And with that, I'll hand it over to Bertrand.



Bertrand Loy - Entegris, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Thank you, and thank you for the opportunity to join you here in Boston. So I'm Bertrand Loy, CEO of Entegris. I've been in this position for about 7 years now. So if you -- who don't know me, I can give you just a brief overview of Entegris, who is a leading specialty chemical company.



What we do? We focus on developing and selling process solutions to help our customers improve the performance and cost of their products. So we focus on some of the most d