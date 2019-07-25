Q2 2019 Entegris Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Entegris' Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Call. Today's call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Bill Seymour, VP of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Bill Seymour - Entegris, Inc. - VP of IR



Good morning, everyone. Earlier today, we announced the financial results for our second quarter of 2019. Before we begin, I would like to remind listeners that our comments today will include some forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which are outlined in detail in our reports and filings with the SEC. Please refer to the information on the disclaimer slide in the presentation.



On this call, we will also refer to non-GAAP financial measures as defined by the SEC in Regulation G. You will find a reconciliation table in today's press release as well as on our website.



I'd also like to remind you that there is a slide presentation on the results posted on our website that may be referenced during the call t