Exelixis Inc at William Blair Growth Stock Conference Transcript

Jun 06, 2023 / 02:20PM GMT

Tsan-Yu Hsieh - William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Senior Research Analyst



I am Andy Hsieh, one of biotech analyst here at William Blair. I am require to inform you that for a complete list of research disclosures and potential conflicts of interest, please visit our website. So thanks everybody for attending. This is our 43rd Growth Stock Conference, and it is my pleasure to introduce Andrew Peters, senior VP of Strategy from Exelixis. And this is right off the [heels] of ASCO, so thanks for attending.



Andrew Ross Peters - Exelixis, Inc. - SVP of Strategy



Yes, thanks Andy for the invite and before we kind of get started, just as a reminder for everyone like we'll be making some forward looking statements today, so please see relevant disclosures in our SEC filings.



Questions and Answers:

- William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division - Senior Research AnalystGreat. So I think most of the audience is familiar with story given your long