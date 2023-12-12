Exelixis Inc Corporate R&D Day Transcript

Dec 12, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Good morning. Please welcome Michael Morrissey.



Michael M. Morrissey - Exelixis, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



All right, welcome, everybody. Thanks for joining us today at our R&D Day, where we're going to focus on science and strategy of building the Exelixis pipeline of the future. I want to thank everybody for joining us today here in New York. I want to welcome everybody joining us online as well. It should be a good couple of hours.



Before I start, before we start, I want to thank the team front row. We've spent the last month or so prepping for this. So I want to thank everybody for their efforts in refining the slides and the messaging and everything else has been a real team effort. I want to shout out to various board members who are here today. Thanks for your support and interest in coming here today as well. I want to welcome and acknowledge Dr. Monty Pal, from City of Hope. He's our long-time colleague and collaborator with cabo and zanza. He's at least today entered a really folk hero status at Exelixis. He was in the clinic yes