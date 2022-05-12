Q1 2022 Expensify Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT

David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Well, hello, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome to the Q1 '22 earnings call for Expensify. I am David Barrett, Founder and CEO of Expensify. We have Ryan, our CFO, Anu, our COO; and Trent here from Technical Accounting. We are here to answer all other questions that you have, and so let's get started. Just a second. Let's try us again. Here we go.



First, we're going to start some fascinating disclaimers led by our friend here, Anu.



Anuradha Muralidharan - Expensify, Inc. - COO & Director



Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And throughout the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the earnings r