May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director
Well, hello, everyone. Welcome. Welcome. Welcome to the Q1 '22 earnings call for Expensify. I am David Barrett, Founder and CEO of Expensify. We have Ryan, our CFO, Anu, our COO; and Trent here from Technical Accounting. We are here to answer all other questions that you have, and so let's get started. Just a second. Let's try us again. Here we go.
First, we're going to start some fascinating disclaimers led by our friend here, Anu.
Anuradha Muralidharan - Expensify, Inc. - COO & Director
Before we begin, please note that all the information presented on today's call is unaudited. And throughout the course of this call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in the earnings r
Q1 2022 Expensify Inc Earnings Call Transcript
May 12, 2022 / 09:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...