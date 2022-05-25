May 25, 2022 / 06:30PM GMT

Raquel Betesh - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



Yes. All right. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to JPMorgan's 50th Annual Global Technology Media and Communications Conference. Appreciate everyone coming out here today. I'm Raquel Betesh. I'm a software analyst here at JPMorgan and Research. And today, I'll have the pleasure of hosting David Barrett, the CEO of Expensify. David, thanks so much for being here.



David Barrett - Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & Director



Happy to be here.



Questions and Answers:

- JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research AnalystSo to start us off, your S-1 says you're a payment superapp. What does that actually entail?- Expensify, Inc. - Founder, CEO, President & DirectorSure. So for anyone who doesn't know, Expensify at a high level, we do expense reports that don't suck. I know it's a bold vision, but we're making the world a better place, one