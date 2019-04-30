Q1 2019 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Steven N. Barlow - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Lauren. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining EXL's First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call.



I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today in New York are Rohit Kapoor, our Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Vishal Chhibbar, our Chief Financial Officer.



We hope you've had an opportunity to review our Q1 2019 earnings release we issued this morning. We've also updated our investor fact sheet on the Investor Relations section of EXL's website.