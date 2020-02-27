Q4 2019 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Q4 2019 ExlService Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Steven Barlow. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.



Steven N. Barlow - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Carol. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining EXL's Fourth Quarter and Year-end 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today in New York are Rohit Kapoor, our Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, our Chief Financial Officer.



We hope that you've had an opportunity to review our Q4 2019 earnings release we issued this morning. We've also updated our Investor Fact Sheet in the Investor Relations section of EXL's website.



As you know, some of the matters we'll discuss on this call are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and