Exlservice Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Garen K. Staglin - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - Independent Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. I am Garen Staglin, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ExlServices (sic) [ExlService] Holdings, Inc. On behalf of the Board and the officers of the company, I am pleased to welcome all of you to the virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



The COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges to all of us, personally and to EXL as a whole. The company has been ably guided by our CEO and Vice Chairman, Rohit Kapoor, and the senior leadership team to ensure the health and safety of our 32,000 employees.



In addition, I am pleased to report that our clients have appreciated our agile response to the pandemic, and we thank them for their patience and understanding and flexibility in these troubled times. Our ability to quickly enable the vast ma