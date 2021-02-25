Q4 2020 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ExlService Holdings Q4 and Full Year 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Steve Barlow. Please go ahead, sir.



Steven N. Barlow - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Jeremy. Good morning. Thanks to everyone for joining EXL's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President of Investor Relations.



On the call this morning are Rohit Kapoor, our Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman; and Maurizio Nicolelli, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review our Q4 2020 earnings release we issued this morning. We've also updated our investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of EXL's website.



As you know, some of the matters we'll discuss in this call this morning are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that