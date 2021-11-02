Q3 2021 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Thank you, Grace. Good morning, and thanks to everyone for joining EXL's Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President of Investor Relations. With me today in our offices in New York are Rohit Kapoor, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, our Chief Financial Officer. We hope we've had an opportunity to review our Q3 2021 earnings release we issued this morning as well as a press release announcing a new $300 million share repurchase authorization. We've also updated our investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of EXL's website.



As you know, some of the matters we'll discuss in this call are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements