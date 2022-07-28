Q2 2022 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Second Quarter 2022 ExlService Holdings, Inc. Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



It is now my pleasure to introduce Vice President of Investor Relations, Steven Barlow.



Steven N. Barlow - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining our second quarter conference call. I'm Steve Barlow, EXL's Vice President of Investor Relations. On the call today are Rohit Kapoor, our Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, our Chief Financial Officer.



We hope you've had an opportunity to review our Q2 2022 earnings release we issued this morning. We've also updated our investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of EXL's website.



As you know, some of the matters we'll discuss in this call are forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from