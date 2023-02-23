Q4 2022 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 23, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

John Kristoff -



John Kristoff -

Thank you, [Gerald]. Hello, and thank you for joining EXL's 2022 Fourth Quarter and Year-end Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer. We hope that you've had an opportunity to review the fourth quarter earnings release we issued this morning. We have also posted an earnings slide deck and investor fact sheet in the Investor section of EXL's website.



As a reminder, some of the information we'll discuss this morning is forward-looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ