



Refinitiv StreetEvents Event Transcript

E D I T E D V E R S I O N



EXLS.OQ - Exlservice Holdings Inc

Exlservice Holdings Inc at Robert W Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference

Jun 07, 2023 / 08:20PM GMT



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Dave Konings

Baird covering business process outsourcing - senior research analyst

* Maurizio Nicolelli

Exlservice Holdings Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



=====================

Presentation

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dave Konings, Baird covering business process outsourcing - senior research analyst [1]

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Why don't we get started everyone? My name is Dave Konings. I'm a senior research analyst at Baird covering business process outsourcing and I'm very pleased to introduce EXL one of the biggest pure play analytics, our business product process outsourcing, transformational businesses up pure play that we cover