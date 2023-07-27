Q2 2023 Exlservice Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

John D. Kristoff - ExlService Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thanks, James. Hello, and thank you for joining EXL's Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. On the call with me today are Rohit Kapoor, Vice Chairman and Chief Officer; and Maurizio Nicolelli, Chief Financial Officer. We hope you've had an opportunity to review the second quarter earnings release we issued this morning. We've also posted an earnings slide deck and investor fact sheet in the Investor Relations section of our website.



As a reminder, some of the matters we'll discuss this morning are forward looking. Please keep in mind that these forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties tha