Q1 2021 eXp World Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Glenn Darrel Sanford - eXp World Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & Treasurer



I think we're at the top of the hour. Jen, are we recording? Are we broadcasting yet?



Unidentified Company Representative -



We are good to go.



Glenn Darrel Sanford - eXp World Holdings, Inc. - Founder, Chairman, CEO & Treasurer



Greg, I'll turn it over to you.



Greg Falesnik - MZ Group North America - MD



Awesome. Thank you, Glenn. I'll walk up here. Well, hey, everyone. Welcome to eXp World Holdings First Quarter 2021 Fireside Chat. For those of you who are in the auditorium of the EXPI virtual campus, please reference the current slide above.



To see all 3 screens, all you need to do is just hit the stage zoom button to the right of your chat box. To zoom into a specific screen, you can hit the plus icon above the screen. And if you happen to see no slides or a gray slide, go ahead and hit that Refresh icon at the top right-hand corner of the screen, and you should be good to go.

