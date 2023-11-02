Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
Denise Garcia -
All right. Well, let's get started. Hi, everyone. My name is Denise Garcia, and I manage Investor Relations for eXp World Holdings. Welcome to eXp World Holdings third quarter earnings fireside chat via livestream in EXPI's campus or Metaverse. Today, we'll begin with our earnings fireside chat with prepared remarks from Glenn Sanford, Founder, Chairman and CEO of eXp World Holdings and CEO, eXp Realty; and Leo Pareja, Chief Strategy Officer, eXp Realty; followed by a review of the third quarter 2023 financial highlights presented by Jeff Whiteside, CFO and Chief Collaboration Officer of eXp World Holdings.
Following our prepared remarks, we'll open the Q&A session -- we'll open the call to a Q&A session with eXp World Holdings covering analysts and questions submitted to eXp. Let's begin with a review of the forward-looking statements. Great. There will be a number of forward-looking statements made today that should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements contained in the company's SEC filings. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncerta
Q3 2023 eXp World Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 02, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT
