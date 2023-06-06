Jun 06, 2023 / 08:20PM GMT
Joshua K. Chan - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Analyst
All right. Good afternoon. I'm Josh Chan, business services analyst here at UBS. Our next presentation is from Exponent. They are a $5 billion market cap provider of scientific consulting services. Exponent advisers businesses on accident failures and new product development and other complex topics. With us from the company today are Dr. Catherine Corrigan, CEO; and Rich Schlenker, CFO. I think Catherine will give a brief overview of the company to kind of level set us, and then we can go into fireside chat. If anybody has any questions, feel free to send them into the iPad here, and I'll pass them along as well. So with that, I will turn it to Catherine.
Catherine Ford Corrigan - Exponent, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. Thank you, Josh, and thanks, everybody, for taking the time. As Josh said, we are premium engineering and scientific consulting organization. What we do is really help clients with some of their most pressing problems related to their products and their processes through
Exponent Inc at UBS Global Industrials and Transportation Conference Transcript
