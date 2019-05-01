Q3 2019 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 12:00PM GMT

Stan Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - Senior Director of IR & Finance



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Extreme Networks third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings conference call. I'm Stan Kovler, Executive Director of Investor Relations and Strategic Development. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and CFO, Remi Thomas.



We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' third quarter fiscal 2019 financial results. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP-to-non-GAAP reconciliations a