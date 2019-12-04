Dec 04, 2019 / 06:05PM GMT
Ahmed Sami Badri - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - Senior Analyst
Thank you. I'm Sami Badri of Credit Suisse. I cover comm equipment and comm infrastructure. Today, we have RÃ©mi Thomas, CFO of Extreme Networks; and Stan Kovler, IR, Extreme Networks.
Maybe just to kick things off, can you guys give us a little bit of the highlights and maybe bullet point some of the results that we actually saw last quarter, and we'll go from there.
RÃ©mi Thomas - Extreme Networks, Inc. - Executive VP & CFO
Yes. So I'll start. We came in, in terms of revenue, very slightly above the midpoint of our guidance for revenue. We saw better-than-expected contribution for Aerohive, which is accounted for as sub-period, but certainly delivered above expectation. We also enjoyed strong double-digit growth in Smart OmniEdge switching that was up 14% year-over-year. And we saw some of the continued weakness in either certain geographic areas or certain other segments of the portfolio, but overall slightly above the midpoint of o
