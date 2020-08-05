Aug 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Extreme Networks Q4 FY '20 Financial Results Conference Call.
(Operator Instructions)
Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
(Operator Instructions)
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead, sir.
Stan Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR
Thank you, Gigi, and welcome to the Extreme Networks Fourth Quarter Fiscal and Year-end 2020 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. And with me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and CFO, RÃ©mi Thomas.
We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' fiscal fourth quarter and year-end fiscal 2020 financial results.
For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations a
Q4 2020 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 05, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...