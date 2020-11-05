Extreme Networks Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 04:00PM GMT

John C. Shoemaker - Extreme Networks, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Extreme, I would like to thank you for attending our 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm John Shoemaker, Chairman of the Board at Extreme. We have stockholders attending via the web portal and the 800 number that we have provided. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many as possible and will address unanswered questions on our corporate website shortly after the meeting.



In keeping with the digital approach to this year's meeting, it is now shortly after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time and I will now call the 2020 annual meeting to order.



I would like to start by introducing the other nonemployee members of our Board. These people are on the call now. Ingrid Burton, Charles Carinalli, Kathleen Holmgren, Raj Khanna and Edward Kennedy.



I would also like to introduce the other members of Extreme's management who are connected. Edward Meyercord, our CEO; RÃ©mi Thomas, our CFO; Katy Motiey, our