Jan 27, 2021 / 10:30PM GMT

Stanley Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR



Thank you, operator, and welcome to the Extreme Networks Second Fiscal Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. I'm Stan Kovler, Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations.



With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord; and CFO, Remi Thomas. We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' preliminary financial results for the quarter. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, is available in the Investor Relations section of our website at extremenetworks.com.



I would like to remind you that during today's call, our discussion