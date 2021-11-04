Extreme Networks Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 04, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

John C. Shoemaker - Extreme Networks, Inc. - Independent Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. On behalf of Extreme Networks, I would like to thank you for attending our 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am John Shoemaker, Chairman of the Board of Extreme Networks. We have stockholders attending via the web portal and the 800 number we have provided you. Though we may not be able to answer every question, we will do our best to provide a response to as many as possible and will address unanswered questions on our corporate website shortly after the meeting. It is now shortly after 8:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, and I will now call the 2021 Annual Meeting to order.



I would like to start by introducing the other nonemployee members of our Board. Ingrid Burton, Charles Carinalli, Kathleen Holmgren, Raj Khanna and Edward Kennedy. I would also like to introduce the other members of Extreme's management who are connected. Edward Meyercord, our CEO; RÃ©mi Thomas, our CFO; Katayoun Katy Motiey, our Chief Administrative and Sustainability Officer. Also connected are Jessica Knott and D