Q3 2023 Extreme Networks Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Extreme Networks Q3 Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Mr. Stan Kovler. Please go ahead.



Stanley Kovler - Extreme Networks, Inc. - VP of Strategy & IR



Thank you, operator, and good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Extreme Networks Third Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Thank you all for your patience. We were experiencing some technical issues with the webcast that have been resolved now, so everyone is able to join. I lead Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy. With me today are Extreme Networks' President and CEO, Ed Meyercord, and Interim CFO, Cristina Tate.



We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K detailing Extreme Networks' financial results for the quarter and earlier this week filed an 8-K announcing our new CFO. For your convenience, a copy of the press release, which includes our GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations is available in the