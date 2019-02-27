Q4 2018 National Vision Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 27, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National Vision Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Mr. David Mann, Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Mann, you may begin.



David Mann - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Moore, our Chief Financial Officer.



Our earnings release issued this morning and the supplemental presentation, which will be the reference during the call, are both available on the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com. In addition, a replay of this morning's conference call will be available later today. The replay number as well as the access code can be found in the earnings release. A replay of the audio webcast will also be archived on the Investors section of our website.