Q2 2019 National Vision Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the National Vision's Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. David Mann, Vice President of Investor Relations. You may begin.



David Mann - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Moore, Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation, which will be referenced during the call, are both available on the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com, and a replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Investors page after the call.



Before we begin, let me remind you our earnings materials and today's presentation include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These state