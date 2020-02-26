Q4 2019 National Vision Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 26, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the National Vision Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference to your host, Mr. David Mann.



David Mann - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Moore, Chief Financial Officer. Earnings release this morning and the presentation which will be referenced during the call are both available on the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com, and a replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Investors page after the call.



Before we begin, let me remind you that our earnings materials in today's presentation include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are su