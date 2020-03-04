Mar 04, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT
Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines
We're going to get started in just a minute. Before we get started, I want to remind everybody that we're using app-based technology, where you can go to www.ubs.involved.events.com and submit questions that will come here to the app, and we'll weave those into our conversation. Patrick, can you hear me?
This is something new for us. So you have to give us a little bit of a leash. You hear me okay, Patrick?
Patrick R. Moore - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
We're not getting sound from the bridge, guys. Not getting any sound from the bridge now.
Operator
It is not from a bridge. It is local to the room. I am just trying to get their volume to work.
Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines
We just heard
National Vision Holdings Inc at UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference Transcript
Mar 04, 2020 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...