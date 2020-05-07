Q1 2020 National Vision Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the National Vision First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results Call.



(Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



After a few moments of silence, I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. David Mann, Vice President of Investor Relations. Just one moment.



David Mann - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call.



Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs, Chief Executive Officer; and Patrick Moore, Chief Financial Officer.



Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation which will be referenced during the call are both available on the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com, and a replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Investors page after the call.



Before we begin, let me remind you that our earnings materials and today's presentation include forw