Mar 09, 2021 / 07:30PM GMT

Robert Frederick Ohmes - BofA Securities, Research Division - MD



Hi. I'm Robby Ohmes from BofA Global Research. And we are very pleased to have Reade Fahs, CEO of National Vision, here with us today; as well as Patrick Moore, the Chief Financial Officer. David Mann from IR is on the line as well. I want to thank both Reade and Patrick for joining us today following their report of another strong quarter of execution in a very tough environment.



Let me turn it over to Reade for some comments, and then we're going to jump into fireside chat Q&A.



L. Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director



Great. Robby, thanks so much. And thanks for having us here.



Yes, just for those of you who aren't familiar with us, National Vision is the third largest optical retailer in the U.S., over 1,200 locations. Optics is -- it's just a great category. As we get older, our eyes go bad. It just happens, so there's the aging of the population. And then of course, all of us are straining our eyes more than we ever did with all this darn screen