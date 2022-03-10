Mar 10, 2022 / 08:00PM GMT

Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines



I'm Michael Lasser, the hardline, broadline and food retail analyst from UBS. And we have saved the best for last. Don't tell anybody, but you will be able to see it after we're done with this conversation for sure. You were here when?



L. Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



Right.



Michael Lasser - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer Hardlines



It's right. To my immediate left is Reade Fahs, who has remarkably been the CEO of National Vision for almost 20 years.



L. Reade Fahs - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - CEO, President & Director



April 15 will be my 20th anniversary.



Questions and Answers:

- UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - MD and Equity Research Analyst of Consumer HardlinesHoly cow! So I got it r