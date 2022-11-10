Q3 2022 National Vision Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the National Vision's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions)



As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over your host, Mr. David Mann, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



David Mann - National Vision Holdings, Inc. - SVP of IR



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to National Vision's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call. Joining me on the call today are Reade Fahs CEO; Patrick Moore, Chief Operating and Financial Officer; and Melissa Rasmussen, CFO-elect. Our earnings release issued this morning and the presentation, which will be referenced during the call, are both available on the Investors section of our website, nationalvision.com, and a replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the Investors page after the call.



Before we begin, let me remind you that our earnings materials in today's presentation include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Sec